Inter Parfums (IPAR) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “SOAPS/COSMETICS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Inter Parfums to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Inter Parfums shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Inter Parfums has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter Parfums’ peers have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inter Parfums and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 3 2 0 2.40 Inter Parfums Competitors 307 1146 1134 29 2.34

Inter Parfums presently has a consensus target price of $47.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.59%. As a group, “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies have a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Inter Parfums’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 7.03% 7.68% 5.58% Inter Parfums Competitors 0.18% 21.74% -3.77%

Dividends

Inter Parfums pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Inter Parfums pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “SOAPS/COSMETICS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 55.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Inter Parfums lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inter Parfums and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $591.25 million $41.59 million 34.63 Inter Parfums Competitors $15.45 billion $2.24 billion 25.59

Inter Parfums’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inter Parfums. Inter Parfums is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Inter Parfums peers beat Inter Parfums on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc. operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners. It has a portfolio of prestige brands, which include Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Paul Smith, S.T. Dupont, Repetto, Rochas, and Van Cleef & Arpels. Its prestige brand fragrance products are also marketed through its United States operations. These fragrance products are sold under various names, which include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, French Connection, Oscar de la Rent and Shanghai Tang brands. The Company sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.

