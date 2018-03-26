InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Getting Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. InterContinental Hotels Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0985139959196 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have issued reports on IHG. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE IHG) traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.75. 108,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,196. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company franchises its brands to, and manages hotels on behalf of, third-party hotel owners. Its segments include The Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort, Holiday Inn Club Vacations and Candlewood Suites Hotels.

