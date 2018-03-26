Internap (INAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) to post sales of $72.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Internap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $74.30 million. Internap reported sales of $72.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Internap will report full year sales of $72.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $323.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $336.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $335.40 million to $337.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Internap.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.48 million. Internap had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 271.76%. Internap’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on INAP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Internap in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Internap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Internap during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Internap during the fourth quarter worth $5,052,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Internap during the fourth quarter worth $5,224,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Internap during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Internap by 2,313.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 370,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 355,083 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Internap (NASDAQ INAP) traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 251,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,780. The stock has a market cap of $225.69, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -496.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Internap has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.

About Internap

Internap Corporation is a technology provider of Internet infrastructure. The Company provides Internet infrastructure through both Colocation Business and Enterprise Services and Cloud Services. The Company operates through two segments: Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services.

