Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Boston Scientific (BSX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2018 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2018 – Boston Scientific had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2018 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

2/23/2018 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Boston Scientific had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC.

1/30/2018 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Despite back-to-back hurricances, Boston Scientific managed to registered solid third-quarter show. An improving foreign exchange scenario has also started to contribute to the company’s overall top line performance. The raised guidance is indicative of this bullish trend to continue through the rest of 2017. The company is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen its core business and invest more in global markets. Among the recent developments, worth mentioning is the acquisition of Apama Medical, in the field of atrial fibrillation. On the flip side, Boston Scientific's unimpressive pacemaker performance within the core CRM continues remains a drag. This apart, based on the recent announcement, we believe further delay in relaunch of the earlier-recalled Lotus range of heart devices is expected to hamper sales in 2018 too. In the past three months, Boston Scientific has been trading below the broader industry.”

1/18/2018 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,401.27, a P/E ratio of 394.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP David A. Pierce sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $139,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Phalen sold 15,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $399,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,645. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

