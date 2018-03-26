Investors Buy Altice USA (ATUS) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) on weakness during trading on Monday. $15.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $8.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $6.52 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Altice USA had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Altice USA traded down ($0.59) for the day and closed at $18.00

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Get Altice USA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/investors-buy-altice-usa-atus-on-weakness.html.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.