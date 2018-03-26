Investors Buy Shares of Clovis Oncology (CLVS) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) on weakness during trading on Monday. $23.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $12.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.75 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Clovis Oncology had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Clovis Oncology traded down ($0.87) for the day and closed at $56.40

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLVS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $2,896.33, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 624.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21746.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology Inc will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $177,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,060.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $292,365.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,178,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe and other international markets. The Company’s product candidates include Rociletinib, Rubraca (Rucaparib) and Lucitanib. Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule poly adenosine diphosphate (ADP)-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3 approved as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer (BRCA) (human genes associated with the repair of damaged deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)) mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer.

