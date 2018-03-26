Investors Buy Shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (BMV:AGG) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $99.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.75 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $106.57

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.2351 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its position in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

