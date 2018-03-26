Investors Sell Home Depot (HD) on Strength (HD)

Investors sold shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on strength during trading on Monday. $194.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $476.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $281.42 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Home Depot had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. Home Depot traded up $4.58 for the day and closed at $176.38

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $200,619.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 56.59%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total transaction of $7,018,276.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,273.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman bought 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wela Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1,023.1% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 68,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 399,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

