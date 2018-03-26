Investors Sell Shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) on Strength (GOOGL)

Traders sold shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $717.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $803.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $85.91 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alphabet had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet traded up $27.54 for the day and closed at $1,054.09

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,055.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,166.73.

The company has a market cap of $713,229.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Odey Holdings AG raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

