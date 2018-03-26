Investors Sell Shares of Chevron (CVX) on Strength (CVX)

Investors sold shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $106.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $293.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $186.84 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Chevron had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. Chevron traded up $2.37 for the day and closed at $115.35

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Vetr lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.05 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.79.

Get Chevron alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $215,820.39, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.54). Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 54,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/investors-sell-shares-of-chevron-cvx-on-strength-cvx.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.