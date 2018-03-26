InVitae Corp (NVTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have commented on NVTA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of InVitae in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of InVitae from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of InVitae from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NVTA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 221,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.79. InVitae has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 124.43% and a negative net margin of 180.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 39.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 121,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Ark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 30.4% during the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 982,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 51.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of InVitae by 43.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 174,016 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation utilizes an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools and informatics capabilities to process deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-containing samples, analyze information about patient-specific genetic variation and generate test reports for clinicians and their patients.

