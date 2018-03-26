ION (CRYPTO:ION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $420,894.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. ION has a total market cap of $46.24 million and approximately $420,894.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for $2.24 or 0.00028422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00122854 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00019425 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010262 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005105 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001123 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Rubies (RBIES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CURRENCY:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 26,551,608 coins and its circulating supply is 20,651,608 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. “

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

