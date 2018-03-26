Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Insider Louis S. Waldman Sells 30,000 Shares

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) insider Louis S. Waldman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,206.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Iradimed Corp (IRMD) traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. 6,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,788. Iradimed Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $151.12, a PE ratio of 284.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Iradimed had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Iradimed’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

IRMD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Iradimed in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iradimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Iradimed in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iradimed in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 820.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iradimed in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

