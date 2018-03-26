Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins’ rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 66 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IRS. TheStreet downgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $32.97.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 11.83%. equities analysts anticipate that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,211,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 93,135 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/irsa-inversiones-y-rprsntcins-sa-irs-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima is a holding company. The Company invests on its own behalf and through investee companies in companies operating in various sectors of the Israeli and global economy. The Company’s segments are Cellcom, which includes cellular telephone services, content and added value services, other services and revenues from the sale of end user equipment in the cellular field; Property and Buildings and projects in Las Vegas, which includes the rental of income-generating properties and residential buildings; Shufersal, which includes retail and the rental of income-generating properties; Adama, which includes the sale of agro products and non-agro products; Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings, which operates through subsidiary companies in the fields of insurance, pensions and provident funds, in the field of financial services and in the holding of assets and real businesses, and Others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.