iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (IEI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6785267660337 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ IEI) traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.18. The stock had a trading volume of 491,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,290. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52-week low of $119.68 and a 52-week high of $124.98.

About iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

