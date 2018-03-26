Martin & Co. Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) by 206.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.56. 1,950,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,897. Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $119.30.

About Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

