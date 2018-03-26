Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 878.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,255,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 83,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Index alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) opened at $259.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 52 week low of $233.10 and a 52 week high of $288.69. The firm has a market cap of $158,180.00 and a PE ratio of 11.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $296,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/ishares-sp-500-index-ivv-holdings-cut-by-two-sigma-securities-llc-updated.html.

iShares S&P 500 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.