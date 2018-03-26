Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Trust (BATS:MTUM) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Trust were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

iShares Trust (MTUM) opened at $104.20 on Monday. iShares Trust has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires 2,012 Shares of iShares Trust (MTUM)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/ishares-trust-mtum-stake-increased-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.