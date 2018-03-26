IslaCoin (ISL) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One IslaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IslaCoin has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. IslaCoin has a total market capitalization of $170,937.00 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00043823 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000142 BTC.

IslaCoin Coin Profile

IslaCoin (ISL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. The official website for IslaCoin is www.islacoin.net. IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin.

IslaCoin Coin Trading

IslaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy IslaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IslaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IslaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

