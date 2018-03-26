Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 279,585 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 279,585 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of ITT worth $50,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 12.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 53.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,312,000 after buying an additional 33,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 620,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,482,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $458,630.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Inc. (ITT) opened at $48.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,311.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $683.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ITT’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

