Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 197.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens set a $136.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE PKG) opened at $109.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10,303.02, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $131.13.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/jane-street-group-llc-grows-position-in-packaging-corp-of-america-pkg.html.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.