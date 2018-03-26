Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 220.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA MDYG) opened at $154.43 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $135.74 and a 12 month high of $166.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,100.00 and a P/E ratio of 19.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2948 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

