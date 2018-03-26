Jetcoin (JET) Price Tops $0.0776 on Major Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta, COSS and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 51.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $529,466.00 and $1,543.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00715060 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012707 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00140308 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00180537 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,823,701 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins. Jetcoin’s official website is www.jetcoininstitute.com.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, EtherDelta and COSS. It is not possible to buy Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jetcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.