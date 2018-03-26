Critical Review: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) versus Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 8, suggesting that its share price is 700% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Jounce Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $2.61 million 950.38 -$302.13 million ($7.11) -7.03 Jounce Therapeutics $71.64 million 10.86 -$16.44 million ($0.55) -43.69

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. Jounce Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical N/A -76.39% -64.67% Jounce Therapeutics -22.76% -10.24% -5.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Jounce Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 5 14 0 2.74 Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $68.76, indicating a potential upside of 37.53%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.09%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of two product categories: biologics (including a monoclonal antibody and an enzyme replacement therapy), and small-molecule substrate replacement therapies. Its product candidates under biologics category include KRN23 (UX023) and recombinant human beta-glucuronidase (rhGUS) (UX003). Its product candidates under small-molecule category include UX007 and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER) (UX001). It is also developing recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA). KRN23 is a fully human monoclonal antibody. rhGUS is an intravenous (IV) enzyme replacement therapy. UX007 is a substrate replacement therapy. It is developing Ace-ER for the treatment of GNE myopathy. rhPPCA is in preclinical development.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within tumors to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right therapy to the right patient. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator (ICOS) and is in a Phase II trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.