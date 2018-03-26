JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a $129.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. This price performance is backed by impressive earnings surprise history, with the company surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The bank’s efforts to manage expenses, higher interest rates and rising loan demand will likely continue to benefit its financials. Also, lower tax rates will aid profitability in the quarters ahead. While, fee income growth challenges and litigation hassles continue to remain key near-term concerns, the company is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.98 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,716,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $367,253.94, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $1,991,498.57. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,088,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,513,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 286,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,082,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,840,000 after buying an additional 160,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 136,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

