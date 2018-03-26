JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Raised by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE JPM) opened at $107.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $367,253.94, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $81.64 and a 1 year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $3,009,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

