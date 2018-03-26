JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF (JPHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF (BATS:JPHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.191 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF (BATS JPHY) traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $49.91. JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

