JRjr33 Inc (JRJR) Short Interest Up 89.9% in March

JRjr33 Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JRJR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,456 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the February 28th total of 107,146 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JRjr33 (JRJR) remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Monday. 765,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,568. JRjr33 has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.29, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.65.

JRjr33 Company Profile

JRjr33, Inc (JRJR), formerly CVSL Inc, offers a platform of direct-to-consumer brands. The Company operates through the segments, which include Gourmet Food, Nutritional and Wellness, Home Decor, Publishing and Printing, and Other. The Gourmet Food Products segment consists of operations related to the production and sale of hand-crafted spices, oils and other food products from around the world.

