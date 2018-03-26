Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Trimmed by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 251,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $23,465,233.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,837,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE VLO) traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.43. 1,024,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $39,514.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Valero Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

