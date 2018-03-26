Jump Trading LLC Purchases New Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 55,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $4,726,811.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 319,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,137,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.50. 758,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,260. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15,554.52, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

