Jump Trading LLC Invests $490,000 in Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,814 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WGO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 183,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 865,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,103,000 after purchasing an additional 235,594 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $36.15. 337,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,308. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1,164.95, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.88 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

