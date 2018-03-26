Kamada Ltd (KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kamada Ltd (NASDAQ:KMDA) will post sales of $24.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.17 million. Kamada reported sales of $11.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $24.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $129.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $162.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $139.80 million to $185.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Kamada had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.90 million.

KMDA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Kamada in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of KMDA stock remained flat at $$4.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.30. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kamada by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 468,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Kamada by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 89,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is an Israel-based biopharmaceutical company, which develops, produces and markets therapeutics, based on chromatographic purification technology. It offers bio-therapeutics for human use, such as specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins, and other prescription medicines. The Company’s product line includes intravenous AAT for chronic replacement therapy in individuals with congenital alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; KamRAB for prophylaxis of rabies infection; KamRho-D IM for prophylaxis of Rh hemolytic disease of the newborn; KamRho-D IV for treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; and IVIG, a replacement therapy in primary and secondary immune therapy.

