KekCoin (KEK) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00001257 BTC on exchanges. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $197.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00190792 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00122854 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00143076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00019425 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010262 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,591,157 coins and its circulating supply is 10,591,157 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.