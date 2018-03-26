Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Stake Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Kennametal worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 229,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 180,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (KMT) opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3,308.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.01. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $52.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.78 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.95.

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

