Kilroy Realty (KRC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kilroy Realty earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0002139557213 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.30.

Kilroy Realty (KRC) traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,425. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $6,766.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.58%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

