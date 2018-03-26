Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by BB&T Investment Services Inc.

BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth $13,132,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,687,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $2,773,633.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays set a $119.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) opened at $104.74 on Monday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $104.58 and a one year high of $134.29. The stock has a market cap of $36,732.98, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 427.79%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.40%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

