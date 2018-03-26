Kin Price Hits $0.0002 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinFalcon. Kin has a total market cap of $137.30 million and approximately $252,560.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00730691 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00148522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00186300 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activites such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem . The Kin token will will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. “

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, IDEX, Mercatox, COSS, CoinFalcon and Bancor Network. It is not currently possible to purchase Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

