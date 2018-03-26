Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.93 Million

Brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post sales of $50.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.34 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $42.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $50.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.54 million to $219.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $246.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $245.57 million to $247.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, SVP William J. Jr. Kenney sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $712,112.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,031.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 60,509 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,341,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 227,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,321. The firm has a market cap of $1,128.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.11. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a specialty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company operates through the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Company markets and sells these insurance products in approximately 50 states and the District of Columbia through a network of independent insurance brokers.

