KlondikeCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (KDC)

KlondikeCoin (CURRENCY:KDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, KlondikeCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. KlondikeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of KlondikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlondikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.01827600 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005063 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015149 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001182 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002394 BTC.

KlondikeCoin Profile

KlondikeCoin (CURRENCY:KDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 9th, 2014. The official website for KlondikeCoin is klondikecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klondike Coin is a scrypt based proof of work coin with a one minute block interval or block target – and a one minute or one block Kimoto gravity well based difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling KlondikeCoin

KlondikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase KlondikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlondikeCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlondikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

