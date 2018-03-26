KlondikeCoin Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (KDC)

KlondikeCoin (CURRENCY:KDC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, KlondikeCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. KlondikeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of KlondikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlondikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.34 or 0.01878350 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005188 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015649 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002373 BTC.

KlondikeCoin Coin Profile

KDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2014. KlondikeCoin’s official website is klondikecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klondike Coin is a scrypt based proof of work coin with a one minute block interval or block target – and a one minute or one block Kimoto gravity well based difficulty retargetting. “

KlondikeCoin Coin Trading

KlondikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy KlondikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlondikeCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlondikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

