Koch Industries Inc. Invests $116,000 in SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Invictus RG lifted its position in SSR Mining by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Invictus RG now owns 25,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ SSRM) opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,159.23, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of -0.11. SSR Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 11.19.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $107.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSRM. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

SSR Mining Inc, formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc, is a Canada-based resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

