KT (KT) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about KT (NYSE:KT) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KT earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.6995420495757 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get KT alerts:

KT (NYSE KT) traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. KT has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KT. CLSA lowered shares of KT from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

WARNING: “KT (KT) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.09” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/kt-kt-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-09.html.

About KT

KT Corporation is a telecommunications service provider. The Company’s segments include the Customer/Marketing Group, the Finance Business Group and the Others Group. The Customer/Marketing Group segment is engaged in providing various telecommunication services to individual/home/corporate customers and the convergence business.

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.