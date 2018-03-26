Kubera Coin Price Hits $0.0071 (KBR)

Kubera Coin (CURRENCY:KBR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Kubera Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Kubera Coin has a market cap of $813,654.00 and $63,472.00 worth of Kubera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kubera Coin has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002773 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00723177 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012639 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00141209 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00181160 BTC.

Kubera Coin Profile

Kubera Coin’s total supply is 1,162,102,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,423,294 tokens. The official website for Kubera Coin is kuberacoin.com. Kubera Coin’s official Twitter account is @teamkubera.

Buying and Selling Kubera Coin

Kubera Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Kubera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kubera Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kubera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

