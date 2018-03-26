Kyber Network (KNC) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00014994 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Tidex and BigONE. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $164.46 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00730691 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00148522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00186300 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 215,625,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,132,697 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Mercatox, BigONE, COSS, EtherDelta, Cryptopia, Tidex, Coinnest, Kucoin, OKEx, Liqui, Binance, TDAX, Gate.io and Huobi. It is not possible to buy Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

