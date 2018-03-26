L Brands (LB) Earns News Impact Score of 0.07

News headlines about L Brands (NYSE:LB) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. L Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.1260948848921 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

Shares of L Brands (LB) traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $37.86. 7,182,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,904,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,587.77, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. L Brands has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 96.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

L Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

