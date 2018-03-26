La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Major Shareholder Buys $20,650,000.00 in Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $20,650,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,759. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $741.91, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.30.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.49). research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

