Financial Comparison: La Quinta (LQ) and Its Rivals

La Quinta (NYSE: LQ) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare La Quinta to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares La Quinta and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio La Quinta $980.63 million $151.96 million 14.47 La Quinta Competitors $2.94 billion $266.61 million 10.99

La Quinta’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than La Quinta. La Quinta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

La Quinta has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Quinta’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares La Quinta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Quinta 15.50% 4.85% 1.19% La Quinta Competitors 1.27% 39.05% 3.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for La Quinta and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Quinta 0 3 2 0 2.40 La Quinta Competitors 567 2468 4137 113 2.52

La Quinta currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. As a group, “LEISURE SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 4.60%. Given La Quinta’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe La Quinta is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of La Quinta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of La Quinta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “LEISURE SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

La Quinta rivals beat La Quinta on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

La Quinta Company Profile

La Quinta Holdings Inc. is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties. The franchise and management segment is engaged in various license, franchise and management agreements relating to its owned and franchised hotels. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 888 hotels representing approximately 87,200 rooms located primarily across 48 states in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras and Colombia, of which 322 hotels were owned and operated, and 566 were franchised. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a pipeline of 248 franchised hotels in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Chile and El Salvador.

