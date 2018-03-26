Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,775 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab Strategic Trust worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Strategic Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,195,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,280,000 after acquiring an additional 647,567 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Strategic Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,745,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after acquiring an additional 241,938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,283,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 224,518 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 228,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 409.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 590,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after buying an additional 474,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Strategic Trust alerts:

Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA SCHZ) opened at $50.78 on Monday. Schwab Strategic Trust has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1097 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-has-4-95-million-stake-in-schwab-strategic-trust-schz-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Strategic Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Strategic Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.