Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood Sells 6,300 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $891,387.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 116,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,433,780.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) traded up $4.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,420.41, a PE ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 756.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $308,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood Sells 6,300 Shares” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/larry-l-wood-sells-6300-shares-of-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew-stock-updated.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.