LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) has trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LATAM Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.2367661240265 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently commented on LTM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Santander lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE LTM) traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $15.09. 291,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,973. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $9,053.66, a PE ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/latam-airlines-group-ltm-getting-positive-news-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries.

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.